DUBAI - Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED1.8 billion contract for the construction of exclusive residential tower Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah to ALEC Engineering & Contracting LLC.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2028, the 75-storey residences will stand over 300 metres tall and offer just 81 residences.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, commented, “Nakheel has a proud legacy of delivering iconic projects like Palm Jumeirah that transform Dubai's skyline. Como Residences builds on this legacy, reflecting our commitment to developing world-class destinations.”

Barry Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of ALEC Engineering & Contracting, said, “We are pleased that Dubai Holding Real Estate is entrusting this iconic project to us. I am confident that will be able to deliver a tower that will further elevate Dubai’s world-renowned city skyline.”