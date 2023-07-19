DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 565 sales transactions worth AED2.11 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 109 mortgage deals totalling AED101.95 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED86.14 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 488 villas and apartments worth AED1.21 billion, and 77 land plots worth AED896.83 million.

The mortgages included 90 villas and apartments worth AED196.64 million and 19 land plots valued at AED298.6 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.