Dubai Investments, through its wholly owned subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), continues to advance construction activity across its real estate portfolio, with projects progressing in line with planned handover schedules across all its real estate projects.

At Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, delivery across the development continues in line with the approved phased execution plan.

The Residential Tower is anticipated for completion by Q1 2027, while the Hotel is expected to be completed by Q3 2027, as previously announced. Construction activity across both structures is progressing steadily, with the Residential Tower reaching 32.1% overall completion and the Hotel Tower achieving 24.0% completion. Foundation and substructure works have been completed for both towers, with superstructure construction currently underway.

Within the same development, the villa phase, comprising 189 villas, has achieved 100% construction completion, with partial handover completed across selected villa packages, marking a key delivery milestone. Construction continues across the remaining components of Danah Bay, with works advancing in accordance with the project’s phased construction and handover strategy.

In Dubai, Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle remains on track for completion in Q4 2026, in line with previously communicated timelines. Construction activity at the residential tower has reached 57.61% completion, with works progressing steadily across the project.

At Asayel Avenue, part of the Mirdif Hills master development, handover is expected by Q2 2027. Construction commenced in Q2 2025 and has since progressed to 28.47% completion, forming part of DIR’s integrated residential community developments in Dubai.

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