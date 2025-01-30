Dubai Holding Asset Management, the owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail portfolios encompassing 15 destinations, 10 malls, and 18 centres, today announced the opening of Nad Al Sheba Mall. The 500,000 sq. ft. mixed-use retail destination in the heart of Nad Al Sheba is set to open in April 2025.

Featuring over 100 carefully curated stores across fitness, retail, entertainment, F&B, and healthcare, the mall promises a seamless blend of convenience, lifestyle, and leisure.

Nad Al Sheba Mall boasts a prime location and contemporary design, making it an exceptional destination for social activities. The mall features premium wellness facilities, including a rooftop gym, swimming pool, and padel courts, delivering a dynamic environment for recreation and relaxation.

Additionally, the mall provides over 900 parking spaces to ensure seamless accessibility. Its proximity to schools and residential communities further enhances foot traffic, creating a vibrant and dynamic environment.

Key tenants include popular F&B concepts such as Home Bakery, Parkers, and SALT; supermarkets like Spinneys and Union Coop; sports and fitness outlets including Go Sport and Fit N Glam; and children’s entertainment venues like Fun City and Orange Wheels, offering a diverse and engaging experience for customers. The mall’s spacious layout integrates indoor and outdoor areas, creating a vibrant environment for shopping, dining, and leisure.

The mall enhances Dubai Holding Asset Management’s impressive collection of retail destinations, which includes iconic landmark destinations such as Bluewaters, JBR, and West Beach; world-class shopping malls including Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta, and Dragon Mart; and strategically positioned centres that foster connected neighbourhoods, prioritising comfort and convenience across Dubai.

Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Retail Destinations at Dubai Holding Asset Management, said, “Dubai's retail sector is a key driver of economic growth, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for residents while reinforcing the city's appeal as a top global destination for tourists.”

“The emirate's dynamic demographics, expanding population, and robust consumer demand have solidified its status as a leading retail powerhouse in the region and beyond. Nad Al Sheba Mall exemplifies our commitment to creating destinations that seamlessly blend modern convenience with community-centric experiences. As a strategic addition to our retail portfolio, this mall will not only meet the daily needs of visitors but also provide businesses with opportunities to thrive in a rapidly growing market,” he added.

The UAE’s retail sector continues to thrive, bolstered by economic diversification, a boom in tourism, and a growing population. According to Statista, UAE retail sales are projected to reach $139.1 billion by 2028, up from $108.1 billion in 2024, fuelled by favourable demographics, improving macroeconomic conditions, and the rise of omnichannel retailing. These trends underscore the importance of dynamic retail spaces like Nad Al Sheba Mall, which aligns with the sector’s evolving demands.