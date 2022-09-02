DUBAI - DMCC, the Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has announced that all of the office space at its Uptown Tower development has been fully pre-leased ahead of the tower's construction completion later this year.

Over 495,000 square feet of Grade A office space across 22 floors has been pre-leased as DMCC expands its footprint in Dubai to accommodate its fast-growing roster of over 21,000 member companies.

Anchor tenants of Uptown Tower include Hisense, HIKVision, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and many more, all of which have chosen DMCC as the location for their regional headquarters. Uptown Tower will also be home to DMCC's new Corporate Headquarters and a state-of-the-art business centre.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, "The launch of Uptown Tower and the broader Uptown District adds further weight to Dubai's strong commercial appeal, providing unparalleled connectivity to the city's business centres, ports and airports. Reinforced by a range of leading global businesses selecting Uptown Tower as the base for their Middle East and international operations, pre-leasing 100% of Uptown Tower's office space ahead of the completion is yet another testament to investor confidence in both DMCC and Dubai's thriving economy."

He added, "Uptown Tower offers a proposition not to be missed, representing the latest addition to DMCC's award-winning business community of 21,000 member companies. Through our hyper-connected business district and a full suite of trade facilities, DMCC has become synonymous with growth. Uptown Tower significantly strengthens our offering, so we are proud to see it so well received by the market."

Uptown Tower is the first tower to be built as part of the Uptown Dubai District, the latest addition to DMCC's portfolio, offering premium commercial, residential and recreational areas. The construction of Uptown Dubai is progressing at a fast pace, with work on the next two commercial towers set to commence soon.

Including Uptown Tower, Uptown Dubai will offer just under 6 million square feet of Grade A commercial and residential space, a substantial number of retail and F&B outlets, approximately 2,000 residences, a unique central entertainment plaza, and a number of luxury hotels, all offering world-leading amenities for residents, workers, and guests.