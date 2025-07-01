Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that it has opened registeration for Emiratis keen to join the ‘Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme’ via its official website.

This comes following the strong interest to the programme since its launch, which has already drawn a significant number of citizens keen to enter the real estate brokerage sector.

The total value of real estate deals completed through qualified brokers since the programme’s launch has reached AED500 million ($136 million), said DLD in a statement.

This programme serves as a comprehensive platform for developing national talent and preparing a new generation of qualified Emirati brokers in line with the highest professional standards.

It contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment and supports the sector’s sustainability and dynamism, it stated.

The programme also aims to increase the percentage of Emiratis working in real estate brokerage to 15% over the next three years, reflecting the Dubai Government’s commitment to engaging national talent in high-value economic sectors, it added.

DLD said the initiative continues reinforcing its role as a strategic platform for increasing national talent participation in this key industry.

To date, the programme has surpassed expectations, with the number of qualified Emirati brokers reaching more than 180% of the annual target.

It has also delivered numerous specialised training courses in collaboration with accredited academic institutions, it stated.

Upon completion of the required training, participants are issued an official real estate broker card valid for three years, allowing them to practice the profession in accordance with Dubai’s legal and regulatory framework.

DLD pointed out that the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme was one of the key pillars aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 2033 objectives.

The programme aims to empower Emirati citizens to benefit from the economic opportunities available in the real estate sector by providing specialised professional training, issuing the ‘National Broker’ licence, allocating a percentage of real estate projects to programme participants, and enhancing their employment opportunities within active brokerage firms across Dubai.-TradeArabia News Service

