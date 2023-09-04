Central Park Towers, the prestigious office and event destination located in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is gearing up for the launch of its newly fitted floor - Level 1 - offering this month.

As the largest single-owned office development in the area, Central Park Towers, DIFC, has garnered a reputation for providing exceptional office spaces.

The introduction of a new fitted floor – Level 1 further solidifies its position as a sought-after destination for discerning tenants. This remarkable offering consists of a total of 15 units, ranging from 1,000 square feet to 2,755 square feet, catering to a wide range of business requirements, said a statement from DIFC.

This exciting addition aims to redefine the standard of office spaces, delivering unrivaled quality and convenience to businesses, it stated.

Nemo Stojanovic, Director of Leasing & Marketing at Central Park Towers, DIFC, said: "Central Park Towers, DIFC continues to be a preferred destination for businesses in DIFC due to our commitment to excellence in office spaces."

"We believe in providing our tenants with the highest standards, attractive leasing terms, and the utmost convenience," he noted.

The new fitted floor - level 1 units at Central Park Towers, DIFC, offer a host of features and amenities that enhance the tenant experience. With thoughtfully designed floor-to-ceiling windows, direct elevator access to the offices and access to the tenant lounge, these offices are designed to inspire success.

"It eliminates the need for extensive construction or interior fit outs, as the spaces come complete with suspended ceilings, lighting, air conditioning, flooring, and MEP installation.

Tenants also have the flexibility to customize their offices according to their specific requirements, including the option to create individual smaller offices, meeting rooms, or a pantry," explained Stojanovic.

"At the heart of the newly fitted floor – Level 1 is a sprawling tenant lounge, spanning an impressive 1,863 square feet. Designed with a modern flair, the lounge boasts a games area, a meeting room, and a phone booth, creating a contemporary environment that fosters collaboration, productivity, and a sense of community among tenants," he said.

Furthermore, tenants of Central Park Towers, DIFC will enjoy access to the common lounge area, providing opportunities for networking and collaboration. The added convenience of free visitor parking for up to three hours enhances the accessibility and desirability of the location, he added.

From smaller start-ups looking to scale over time to established law firms and boutique investment companies, Central Park Towers, DIFC continues to be the premier choice for businesses in the area.

It is home to more than 150 esteemed companies, including prominent organizations such as the Ministry of Economy, Federal Tax Authority, Al Tamimi & CO, and Bank of Singapore. The building offers a vibrant lifestyle destination, with a wide array of dining options, lifestyle amenities, and cafes, it added.

