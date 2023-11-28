Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Etoile by Elie Saab, paving the way for the renowned designer’s first branded residence in the kingdom.

For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the iconic flair and elegance of Elie Saab can be found in Etoile at Sedra, the first integrated community of its kind in Riyadh.

A sanctuary of opulence and tranquillity, Etoile by Elie Saab features homes that emanate luxury, while engraved in tradition. It entails an assortment of three-and four-bedroom villas with the very unique Wadi Villas offering uninterrupted views of the immersive wadis.

Dar Al Arkan pointed out that the grandeur of Etoile by Elie Saab is further exemplified by its iconic architecture.

The monolithic structures with their window boxes done up in ancestral textures and hues, straddle a cosmopolitan lifestyle amidst a serene community, it stated.

It is signature couture living at its best with warm wood finishes, cool flawless marble and a luxe cream palette offering an atmosphere of pure splendour.

From bedrooms boasting spacious walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms providing the perfect setting to unwind, rejuvenate, and reconnect with the beauty of nature, the design elements of the development seamlessly marry practicality with regal aesthetics, it stated.

Dar Al Arkan Chairman Yousef Al Shelash said: "Luxurious living in the heart of Riyadh will elevate the kingdom’s appeal for discerning residents and global investors keen on setting up base here. We are more than proud to join forces with Elie Saab, a long-standing partner to bring their first branded residence to the kingdom."

"Etoile by Elie Saab offers a truly luxurious experience for those seeking peace and sanctuary in the midst of a bustling environment. With this project, we hope to bring a unique mix of traditional architecture with haute couture finish that is synonymous with the signature style of Elie Saab while setting a new benchmark within the real estate sector in the country," he noted.

Housing Etoile by Elie Saab, Sedra by Roshn, combines modern and aspirational living with the unique heritage and history of Saudi Arabia with Salmani architecture at its heart, he added.

Group CEO Elie Saab Jr said: "We are excited to start a new journey in Saudi Arabia with Dar Al Arkan. Luxury, elegance, and craftsmanship are key to our brand’s timeless appeal, and we are delighted to bring these to Etoile by Elie Saab at Sedra. Designing bespoke living that reflects the heritage and culture of the Kingdom while providing aesthetically pleasing modern amenities is a challenge that we were more than happy to take on."

"Etoile reflects all that Elie Saab as a brand stands for today – it is elegant, classic yet sleek and modern and is designed to elevate one’s living experience," he stated.

Located north of Riyadh, the world-class community is strategically situated close to the city’s prominent destinations with easy access to the main roads.

Vast green spaces, parks, sports facilities, community centres, hitech education and medical centres ensure the self-contained community offers a holistic lifestyle to all residents, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).