Dar Al Arkan Global, a leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has officially launched the sales of Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab in Qatar, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company fully owned by Katara Hospitality.

Valued at QR1 billion ($274 million), the project located at Qetaifan Island North, sets new standards of luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living, said a statement from Dar Al Arkan Global.

The premium residential project includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with terraces offering views of Doha marina and the city skyline, it stated.

The sales launch was announced at an event held yesterday (October 19) in Doha in the presence of Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Managing Director and Chairman of Qetaifan Projects as well as senior Dar Al Arkan officials including Chairman Yousef Al Shelash and CEO Ziad El Chaar and renowned fashion designer Elie Saab who designed the interiors of the residences.

Speaking on this occasion, Sheikh Nasser said: "The partnership with Dar Al Arkan Global exemplifies our concerted efforts to make Qetaifan Island North a preferred destination for a global audience, with its unique residential, entertainment, retail, and recreational offerings."

Spread over a sprawling 1.3 million sq km area, Qetaifan Island North is specially designed to be Qatar’s future iconic entertainment and luxury destination.

"Inspired by the rich culture and nature of the region, the distinct island will feature a thrilling waterpark, a luxurious hotel, unrivalled accommodation, exceptional retail options, and world-class facilities that make it a vibrant and attractive community," he noted.

"With the sales launch of Les Vagues residences, as one of the most premium residential projects on the Island, we anticipate a strong positive response from the local community and international investors, further solidifying Qatar's position as a global investment," he added.

El Chaar pointed out that Dar Al Arkan was marking its entry into Qatar with its exceptional residential development in Doha.

"The sales launch of Les Vagues comes at an opportune time as the country emerges as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the region with many positive and attractive trends shaping this bourgeoning market," he noted.

On the new venture, Elie Saab said: "We are thrilled to be working with Dar Al Arkan Global on a new lifestyle address. Les Vagues is our first project in Qatar, and it has been meticulously designed to complement the luxury island life of Qetaifan Island North."

"We are confident that this new project will appeal to our discerning clientele from around the world seeking bespoke seafront living spaces with magnificent views," he added.

