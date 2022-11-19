The brand is devoted to offering the best prices to its customers along with providing them with a comfortable home shopping experience. The home-grown brand has a large scale of great quality products, with its newly launched ‘My Garden’ collection featuring an extensive range of garden accessories and furniture at economical prices. The product portfolio also spreads across a wide range of living room, bedroom, and outdoor furniture such as sofa beds, TV units, bed sets, garden accessories, gazebos, BBQ’s, modular kitchens and lots more.

This year, the Danube team has worked tirelessly to orchestrate the sale teaser in the middle of the dunes in the Dubai Desert with fiery performances.

Adel Sajan, group managing director at Danube Group, said: "I am pleased to announce that we are back with the launch of the fourth edition of our biggest annual sale as we prepare for the upcoming holiday season. With the emerging e-commerce trends, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a hassle-free online shopping experience so that they can complete their purchases anywhere and anytime at an affordable price.”

Sayad Habib, director — e-commerce, franchise and business development at Danube Group, said: “The Danube Home online mega sale is launching across the GCC to offer heavy discounts on more than 10,000 products before the festivities begin. This year our team has worked tirelessly to give our service a brand-new makeover by further upgrading the quality and expanding our product range. Moreover, we have boosted our technological approach for our newly revamped e-commerce app to deliver a seamless, personalised shopping experience and customer service.”

With a 48-hour delivery time, shoppers can choose from a range of payment incentives — including the ‘buy now, pay later’ option, either by credit card or through other online channels.

