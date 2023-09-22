Danah Bay, located at the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island – a freehold project that redefines coastal luxury living – has launched its exquisite selection of five-bedroom breakwater villas and premium landside villas.

Eighteen units of breakwater villas and eight exclusive units of landside villas are now made available by the AED1 billion ($272,3 million) premium beach community that is developed by Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Phase 2 marks a significant milestone as the first breakwater villas on a man-made island in the entire Northern Emirates. The 5-bedroom spacious breakwater villas spread across an area of more than 7,500 sqft symbolise innovation and luxury, balanced elegantly at the forefront of Al Marjan Island's bright blue waters. With breathtaking views, the villas reflect the essence of coastal living, allowing residents to experience the beauty of the ocean from the comfort of their homes.

Within Phase 2, the 5-bedroom landside villas are spacious with each spread across an area of more than 6,500 sqft. Each villa boasts a private pool, elevator, and exclusive beach community access, creating an ambiance of sophistication and privacy. They redefine modern living by seamlessly blending convenience, privacy, and breathtaking views.

Commenting on the launch of new units, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investments Real Estate said: “Our vision for Danah Bay Phase 2 is to unveil an exquisite collection that transcends conventional living. With the introduction of Breakwater Villas and Landside Villas, we are curating a lifestyle that is truly unique in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom townhouses and the spacious 5-bedroom breakwater and landside villas represent our dedication to offering residents’ an unmatched lifestyle that combines sophistication, innovation, and the natural beauty of the Northern Emirates”.

The project’s Phase 1 construction is progressing steadily and is getting ready for handover in Q1 2025 and Phase 2 is expected to be ready by Q2 2025. The last and the final phase of construction of the Phase 3 will comprise the residential apartments tower and the Grand Millenium Resort, an upper upscale resort with 300 rooms, further enhancing the overall appeal of the project.

