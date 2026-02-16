Crystal Prime Real Estate Development has announced the official launch of The Hudson, Opal by Crystal, its flagship project in Dubai featuring 96 residential units with a mix of studios, one- and three-bedroom units along with a range of premium amenities.

Set within Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), The Hudson has been selected as a deliberately scaled residential landmark - one that prioritises thoughtful architecture, efficient planning, and community-centric living over volume-led delivery, said the developer in a statement.

Strategically located, The Hudson offers convenient 15–20 minute connectivity to key districts including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, DIFC, and Dubai International Airport, alongside direct access to Al Khail Road.

The result is a home address that sits within reach of the city’s commercial and lifestyle centres, while retaining the quieter cadence of a neighbourhood environment, said the developer in a statement.

In an era where speed and scale often define the market, Crystal’s positioning is clear: build less, but build better, it stated.

The set of residences include 34 studios; 22 expansive one-bedroom residences with 1.5 baths; 20 refined one-bedroom residences with 2 baths; 19 premium one-bedroom residences with 2 baths + study as well as a signature three-bedroom master residence with 3 baths + study.

The flagship project was unveiled at a special ceremony held at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers under the leadership of Mustafa Gandhi.

"Rather than maximising count, the emphasis is on maximising usability. Each home is planned around clean circulation and functional proportions - no wasted corridors, no compromised corners, and no design decisions made solely to push density," he stated.

"Where The Hudson differentiates itself is in the interior philosophy - a moodboard that leans into quiet confidence: architectural whites, warm neutrals, textural contrast, and enduring materials chosen for longevity rather than trend," remarked Gandhi.

Each of these residences are envisioned with large-format porcelain and glassy tiles in stone and soft-concrete expressions, paired with light wood cabinetry tones, matte finishes, and refined hardware accents. Kitchens are specified to include European-quality appliances and white goods, supporting an elevated everyday experience through built-in functionality, cohesive design, and performance-led selection, he explained.

"Bathrooms adopt a spa-inspired direction through premium ceramic and porcelain wall finishes, minimal visual clutter, streamlined vanity systems, and modern sanitaryware profiles - details that reinforce the project’s overarching principle: comfort through clarity," he added.

Amenities at The Hudson include fully equipped fitness centre, a 28-m resort-style swimming pool with sun deck, steam room, multipurpose basketball and pickleball courts, and landscaped outdoor lounge areas with barbecue zones - a balance of wellness and leisure without over-programming the space.

"Smart infrastructure supports daily convenience through multi-level parking designed to reduce congestion, EV charging provisions, three high-speed elevators, chiller-free efficiency, and smart-home compatibility - positioning technology as a quiet enhancer, not a complication," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

