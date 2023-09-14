Riyadh: The "Cityscape Global Exhibition,” held at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, concluded its activities on Wednesday.



Organized by Tahaluf, one of the companies of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming & Drones (SAFCSP ), the exhibition saw investments surpassing SAR110,000,000,000, with the participation of over 350 exhibitors, more than 10,000 international investors, a line-up of over 300 speakers, and more than 160,000 visitors.



Faisal Al-Khamissi, Chairman of the board of directors of SAFCSP, which is the founding partner of Tahaluf, emphasized that the ambitious achievements of the exhibition would not have been attainable without the inspiration provided by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



Al-Khamissi emphasized the immediate influence of the exhibition, with over 3,800 housing units booked through the National Housing Company (NHC), totaling SAR3,800,000,000.



He also highlighted the indirect economic impact on Riyadh, including hospitality services, aviation, and hotels, exceeding SAR94,500,000, noting that the registration requests for the upcoming year have already exceeded four times the current year's registrations.



Moreover, Al-Khamissi confirmed that Tahaluf remains dedicated to attracting global events such as the "Cityscape Global Exhibition" and "Black Hat" while introducing new Saudi brands like "LEAP" and five other upcoming events within the next two years.



He also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail and Vice Minister Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Budair.



The “Cityscape Global Exhibition” is considered the largest real-estate exhibition in the world, with the Kingdom presenting an exceptional edition of it, featuring investments exceeding SAR110,000,000,000.