Doha: Qatar’s real estate market is poised for significant growth, making it an attractive destination for investors. Cityscape Qatar 2024 is expected to attract a global audience of over 10,000 anticipated visitors this year which reflects commitment to support the country’s rapid development as a prime destination for investors, said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape portfolio.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Alexander Heuff highlighted the significance of the real estate exhibition which is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Cityscape Qatar now in its 12th edition has established itself as a foundation event for the Middle East real estate sector and a leading platform for launching new projects, building new leads and generating sales revenues.

“The exhibition is firmly aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030 significantly boosting the real estate sector as we bring together leading developers, futurists and technology innovators from around the world. We are firmly committed to supporting the countries rapid development and transformation as a prime destination for investors,” Heuff said.

Cityscape Qatar is an annual showcase of cutting-edge real estate developments. This year visitors can enjoy exploring projects from leading Qatari developers such as Qetaifan Projects, Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, UDC, Alwaab City, and many more.

The developers will showcase their various developments such as the Lusail, The Pearl-Qatar, Msheireb Downtown, The Simaisma Project which is 7 km of waterfront real estate stretching over Qatar’s eastern coastline.

This project includes residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, giving potential buyers and investors a comprehensive overview of the local real estate market. He added, “Internationally, we welcome developers from Egypt’s Mediterranean North Coast, New Cairo Capital, and Red Sea. Furthermore, we welcome investment opportunities coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Greece, India and Pakistan.”

Heuff further said, “The exhibition is pleased to confirm our new strategic partnership with the Qatar Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat). We are very excited by this important partnership as we will together be hosting an important international Conference at Cityscape Qatar. Delegates will gain unique insights into local and regional mega developments, government regulations and transparency, financing and investment opportunities, partnerships, smart city solutions and enhancing the quality of life.”

With 10,000 attendees expected, the show will be buzzing with activity from key investors, real estate professionals, influencers, ultra-high net worth individuals and motivated end-users looking for their next home.

Cityscape Qatar is free to attend, with your ticket gaining you entry to 4 events in 1. Visitors can visit the Big 5 Qatar, Index Design Qatar and Qatar Real Estate Forum all taking place under one roof at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from October 13 to 15, he noted.

The real estate sector is one of the key pillars of Qatar’s comprehensive economic development, actively supporting infrastructure development, offering diverse investment opportunities, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

In 2023, Qatar’s realty sector saw significant growth, with data from the Ministry of Justice revealing 3,579 transactions valued at QR16.70bn, attributed to strong economic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, rising population, ample job opportunities, and government policies that actively support the sector.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

