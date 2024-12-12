Saudi Arabia’s Bonyan REIT has completed the divestment of a residential property in Dubai and generated more than SAR 279.9 million ($74.5 million) in proceeds.

The 69-unit Citywalk 2B in Dubai, initially acquired by the real estate investment traded fund during its inception for SAR 262.5 million, had generated a rental income of more than SAR 54.9 million throughout the investment period.

The fund started divesting the units in the property in December 2022. It has recently finalised the exit, with total sales proceeds amounting to SAR 279,921,816, the REIT’s fund manager BSF Capital said on Wednesday.

Bonyan REIT has allotted a huge chunk of the proceeds for the early prepayment of its Shariah- compliant loan.

Established in 2018, the Saudi-listed Bonyan REIT seeks to invest in real estate assets that generate periodic rental income.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

