UAE - Leading UAE developer Bloom Holding has signed up Emirates Link Maltauro as the main contractor to carry out the construction works for Toledo, the second phase of its AED9 billion ($2.5 billion) fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community, Bloom Living, in Abu Dhabi.

Toledo features two-and three-bedroom townhouses as well as a variety of three- to five- bedroom detached villas and is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.

A key gated community, Bloom Living is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. It has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

The announcement from Bloom comes following the sale of all the units at Toledo and the appointment of the main contractor for Bloom Living’s first phase, Cordoba, earlier this year.

Work is moving at a steady pace at Cordoba with over 30% of the sold-out units complete. The first phase is on track for delivery in Q4 next year, it added.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: "This groundbreaking not only marks the start of construction at Toledo, but also major step forward in the progress of the construction of Bloom Living which will see the launch of a significant number of residential units over the next few years."

"Bloom Living will welcome its residents with a unique balance of modern, efficient architectural designs, abundant outdoor spaces, and connectivity to central Abu Dhabi," he added.

Wakim expressed delight at start of the construction work at Toledo, which is on track to deliver what will be one of Abu Dhabi’s "most exciting and sought-after communities."

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations, it stated.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views.

Toledo features a Community Center that includes two swimming pools and two children’s play areas surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. And to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, the residents can reach places of worship and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

"Those living within Toledo can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterruptedly interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities," he added.

