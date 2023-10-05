Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the start of construction on the third and final phase of its Al Naseem villas project, a residential waterfront project located in the Southern Island.

Phase three of the project will include 115 modern three- and four-bedroom residential villas overlooking the inner and outer water canals. Each villa, spanning between 305 sq m and 384 sq m, features a number of amenities.

HAJ Quantity Surveyors was appointed as the project manager, with Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects overseeing the project, in addition to partnering with Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting to complete the phase.

Construction works began in August with an expected completion date in the second quarter of 2025.

Eng Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are pleased to commence construction on phase three of the Al Naseem project, one of the largest integrated residential projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We look forward to working collaboratively to achieve this project in accordance with the set timeline as we continue to follow the highest standards of construction and care implemented across all our projects. Through the villas offered in this phase, we hope to provide more modern residential solutions in an integrated waterfront community.”

Through its modern, integrated lifestyle, Al Naseem offers the highest standards of luxury. As one of the most distinct projects, Al Naseem includes the first gated community in the city constructed by Diyar Al Muharraq, with over 300 freehold villas spanning an area of 328,000 sq m. In addition to a range of residential options and recreational outlets that meet the needs of a large segment of the community with a variety of basic facilities, as well as direct access to the water canals, a private pool, and an on-demand elevator.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated residential city in Bahrain, offering a variety of commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that contribute to preserving the family values of the Bahraini community and providing a variety of housing solutions suitable for a modern lifestyle. It is equipped with a number of facilities that meet residents’ daily needs, including but not limited to: mosques, parks, commercial complexes, hotels, schools, and universities.

