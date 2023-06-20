Bahrain: 63% of the units offered under the Suhail Housing Project has already been booked, the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry has announced.

The 132-unit project was implemented following the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the ministry to expand the Government Land Development Programme and implement eight additional projects in partnership with the private sector during 2023-2024.

The units of the project, which is the first to be implemented under the programme, were booked during the first four days of the second Housing Finance Exhibition, inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, at City Centre Bahrain on June 15, and will run until Saturday.

Each unit consists of four bedrooms, a majlis, a living and dining hall, a kitchen, toilets and a garden, in addition to an internal garage that can accommodate two cars, and an additional external parking lot.

The project has three main entrances, with close access to necessary community facilities such as schools and shops. The project units are also distinguished by the presence of internal spaces that enable them to be expanded in the future.

Those who have booked their units will have to complete the purchase procedures within the following days, the ministry said.

It added that the high turnout of citizens and the demand for the project during the exhibition reflect the objectives of the programme in providing a supply base of housing units that is appropriate to the value of financing granted by the ministry to citizens.

Commercial banks participating in the exhibition provide exclusive offers to help citizens choose housing units immediately, the ministry said.

More than 10,000 citizens have visited the exhibition on its first four days, and were informed about the offers of the real estate development companies, including units, flats and residential areas.

