UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that steady progress is being made on its recently-launched 260-unit premium project, Pearl, located within the Al Furjan community - with 31% work already completed.

Providing a project update, Azizi said Pearl’s structure is now 86% complete, its blockwork is at 75%, and its internal plaster at 32%. The total workforce has also been increased to 347 in the buildup to Pearl’s handover by Q1 2024, it stated.

Strategically located the Pearl, nestled within a booming community amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate, said the statement.

Since its launch in February, the Emirati developer has already sold 70% of the 192 studios, 54 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom residences.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Following the exciting announcement of the rapid sales of our Pearl units, we are delighted to now share the equally swift and remarkable construction progress we’ve achieved so far. The contractor’s performance has been outstanding, meeting and surpassing our rigorous quality control and assurance standards and helping us ensure that the project is delivered within or before the planned timeline."

Al Furjan, he stated, boasts easy access to all of the emirate’s major points of interest while still being a comfortable distance away from the bustle of the city.

"With its strategic location, exceptional design, flawless construction, and a wide range of premium amenities within and around the building, Pearl is destined to elevate the living experience of its future residents. Our stakeholders embrace this vision, evident in the strong demand demonstrated by both local and international investors," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).