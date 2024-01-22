UAE – Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has begun the construction of the second tallest tower at a value of $1.50 billion.

Located on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, the project of expected to be completed within four years, according to a press release.

The tower will feature a vertical mall, residences, penthouses, a 7-star hotel, and an observation deck. This is in addition to a wide range of F&B options among other features and amenities.

Meanwhile, the date of the official ceremony will be announced at a later time.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “With Dubai having given my family and I so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people.”

