Azizi Developments has partnered with Amerec, an American international leader in the steam and sauna industry, for the supply, design, and installation of steam rooms across the fourth phase of Riviera, Azizi’s mega-project in MBR City.

For decades, Amerec has stood as a prestigious brand synonymous with excellence in steam and sauna solutions, serving both residential and commercial sectors. Its extensive product range encompasses steam generators, sauna heaters, controls, and accessories meticulously crafted to create indulgent and tranquil steam rooms and saunas.

Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Amerec is a trusted leader in the sauna and steam industry, offering a diverse array of top-tier products for an unparalleled wellness experience.

In his comments, Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Amerec, a global leader in steam room innovation. Quality is a cornerstone in our mission of enhancing the lives of those who reside in our communities, with this partnership being our latest step in our pursuit of delivering excellence.”

Award winning portfolio

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Strategic location

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).