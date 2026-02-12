Atara Development has officially launched The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, the first Sheraton-branded residences in the GCC region, featuring 159 branded apartments scheduled for completion in Q3 2028.

Located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the project blends a refined island lifestyle with exclusive hotel privileges.

The Residences introduce an elevated waterfront lifestyle, thoughtfully designed to combine resort-style leisure, holistic wellness, and curated social experiences in a vibrant community. Its residents will get to enjoy direct access to a private beach and a variety of pools, including a signature rooftop infinity pool, alongside a wellness hub featuring a 9,000 sq. ft. gym, yoga studios, and a spa.

Social experiences are centered around a sky kitchen, rooftop lounge, and a 7,000 sq. ft. nightclub, providing vibrant entertainment while preserving residential tranquility, said Atara in a statement.

Family-friendly amenities, including indoor and outdoor kids' play areas, a gaming zone, and an outdoor cinema, complete the offering, supporting modern multi-generational living while reflecting Sheraton’s commitment to comfort, hospitality, and welcoming spaces for all.

Positioned near the UAE’s first integrated resort, it places residents at the centre of a premier entertainment hub. With sales now officially open, prices for these exclusive waterfront residences start from AED2.4 million.

Arch. Abdullah Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said, "The launch of The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort represents another significant milestone for Al Marjan Island’s evolution as a premier coastal destination. Developments of this calibre reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing global appeal and demonstrate how branded residential concepts are shaping the future of waterfront living. By bringing together Atara’s development expertise and Sheraton’s hospitality legacy, this project offers a compelling proposition for residents.

Beyond the residence itself, ownership is elevated through ONVIA, Marriott International’s owner recognition platform, which provides exclusive global privileges that take effect immediately upon purchase. Homeowners enjoy instant access to Marriott Bonvoy membership, curated experiences aboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, up to 20% off resort dining, and best-in-class concierge services, delivering seamless travel, tailored experiences, and effortless lifestyle management from day one.

Umid Bazarov, Chief Operating Officer of Atara Development, said: "With the launch of The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, we are introducing more than a residential project, we are delivering a complete lifestyle ecosystem. Every element, from design and amenities to services and location, has been curated to reflect what today’s discerning buyers expect from branded living. This project is a defining step in Atara’s journey, strengthening our presence in Ras Al Khaimah while setting new standards for resort-style residences in the region."

Backed by Atara’s in-house construction and development expertise, the residences ensure meticulous execution across architecture, interiors, and operational excellence, while benefiting from Sheraton’s globally recognised hospitality DNA, he added.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, said: "The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort brings the Sheraton brand’s rich heritage of service, connection, and comfort into a residential format tailored for modern living."

"As demand for branded residences continues to grow, this launch reflects our commitment to creating spaces where owners experience a sense of belonging and elevated lifestyle every day. We are pleased to collaborate with Atara Development to bring this vision to life in one of the UAE’s most promising destinations," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

