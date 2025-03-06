Leading UAE-based developer Arada has awarded a contract for the construction of Phase I of Arada Central Business District (CBD), the upcoming commercial centre for Sharjah, within the AED35 billion ($9.5 billion) Aljada megaproject.

The AED604 million ($164 million) contract has been clinched by Modern Building Contracting Company (MBCC), which will begin construction of the first cluster of Arada CBD immediately, with completion and handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The eight smart blocks included in the Phase I include Arada’s headquarters, a nine-floor building that will introduce a dynamic new workplace for the master developer’s 1,500 staff.

Arada’s headquarters contains extensive facilities including an accessible roof for events, an amphitheatre, ground floor café and staff restaurant. A grand atrium that reaches from the ground floor to the roof will connect all of Arada’s departments both visually and physically, stated the developer.

In total, the cluster will feature 812,000 sq ft of Grade A leasable space, as well as 1,666 parking spaces, 76,000 sq ft of landscaped green space, and 26,500 sq ft of retail space, it added.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "Since the launch of Arada CBD, we’ve seen strong investor demand for commercial space within this impressive business park, in line with the overall performance of the sector in the UAE."

"With its contemporary urban architecture, facilities designed to enable and inspire workforces and excellent connectivity in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, international airports in both Sharjah and Dubai and the upcoming Etihad Rail station, Arada CBD is set to play a leading role in Sharjah’s future economy," he added.

According to Arada, the signature feature of Arada CBD is the ‘green spine,’ a forest park that runs the length of the district, featuring shaded walkways, an amphitheatre, and green rooftop terraces on most buildings. It also includes a variety of cafés, dining venues, and retail spaces, complemented by extensive parking.

In total, the 40 smart buildings in Arada CBD incorporate 4.3 million square feet of prime leasable space, setting a new standard for sustainability and connectivity.

The Emirati developer is aiming for all buildings in Arada CBD to achieve LEED, WiredScore and SmartScore certification when the district is completed, in a first for the Sharjah market.

LEED is a globally recognised green building rating system, while WiredScore and SmartScore are internationally recognised standards for digital connectivity and smart buildings.

Each office also benefits from smart technology as part of Aljada’s overall smart city programme, employing next-generation solutions for everything from waste and traffic management to the circular economy and smart lighting.

Around 30% of Aljada’s 25,000 homes are now completed, alongside a wealth of other entertainment, retail, educational, and sporting attractions and amenities.

Spanning 24 million square feet, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest project to date, transforming the emirate with its residential districts and hospitality, entertainment, sports, education and healthcare facilities - all set within a walkable, green community.-TradeArabia News Service

