UAE-based Alphabeta Properties has announced the launch of its latest flagship development, Q-East in Dubai featuring a mix of residential, commercial and retail spaces, each meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of modern living.

From luxurious penthouses to state-of-the-art commercial spaces and unique retail outlets, Q-East is set to become the new benchmark for real estate in the area, said the developer.

Alphabeta Properties said this ambitious project was set to revolutionize Al Quoz, an area traditionally known for its industrial and creative sectors, by introducing a modern, upscale community that blends luxury, innovation, and community-centric design.

"Al Quoz is on the brink of a transformation, and Q-East is leading the charge," remarked Abdulla Al Shaibani, the founder of Alphabeta Properties.

"Q-East by Alphabeta Properties is not just another real estate project; it’s a visionary development that will reshape the landscape of Al Quoz. With this development, we are not only redefining the real estate offerings in Al Quoz but also contributing to the evolution of Dubai’s urban landscape. Q-East is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and community," he stated.

According to him, Q-East is designed to offer a unique lifestyle experience, with 12 distinct concepts already confirmed, including a cutting-edge fitness and wellness center, a luxury cinema, a boutique bistro, and an immersive Japanese dining experience.

Additionally, the project will feature a vibrant food hall, an arcade, a podcast recording studio, and a large event hall, ensuring there’s something for everyone, he noted.

One of the most anticipated elements of Q-East is the auction of 17 luxury penthouses available for rent. This event will build on the remarkable success of Alphabeta Properties’ previous auction of apartments in their prestigious M77 residential complex in Meydan.

Each penthouse at Q-East will feature a private pool and is designed to offer unmatched exclusivity, said the Emirati developer.

This event, set to coincide with the grand opening, is expected to attract significant attention from high-end buyers across the region, reinforcing Q-East’s position as a premier destination for luxury living in Dubai, he added.

