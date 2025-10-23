Alef Group, a key real estate developer in UAE, has announced the launch of the second phase of its landmark AED2.5 billion ($680 million) Olfah development project, the forest-designed walkable buildings community in Sharjah.

This milestone marks the continued momentum of Alef Group’s commitment to redefining contemporary living in Sharjah by enabling residents to live within the largest community park through world-class design, lifestyle amenities and sustainable urban planning.

Following the successful launch of Phase 1, the addition of Phase 2 reinforces Alef Group’s vision to deliver an exceptional residential experience inspired by modern design, nature at its largest and community wellbeing.

The new phase introduces more inventory from the highly sought-after three-bedroom apartments, catering to growing demand, while maintaining the project’s distinctive balance between urban comfort and natural serenity.

Located strategically in the heart of New Sharjah, Olfah is designed as a vibrant and sustainable neighbourhood that brings together residential, retail and leisure spaces in perfect harmony.

The launch of Phase 2 represents the next chapter in Alef Group’s mission to shape future-ready communities that enhance Sharjah’s position as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate destinations.

The development features an expansion of green landscaping beside the pool, enhancing the overall ambience and visual connection between built spaces and natural surroundings.

Olfah is designed around the concept of nature at its largest, with expansive green spaces creating an inviting and serene atmosphere that encourages outdoor activity and relaxation. This extensive greenery offers uninterrupted views of vast landscaped areas from most apartments, establishing a tranquil and engaging living environment that fosters wellbeing and a connection with nature.

Alef Group CEO Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi said: "The launch of the second phase of buildings at Olfah marks another important milestone in Alef Group’s journey to redefine modern living in Sharjah. This expansion reflects our strategic vision to create vibrant, sustainable communities that elevate the quality of life for residents while supporting the emirate’s long-term urban development goals."

Phase 2 features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments thoughtfully designed to maximise light, space and comfort. Each residence integrates modern interiors, custom-designed kitchens, full-height wardrobes and premium finishes to meet the lifestyle aspirations of today’s residents. With floor-to-ceiling windows, large balconies and expansive layouts, more than 75% of apartments offer direct views of landscaped parks, swimming pools and the surrounding urban skyline.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).