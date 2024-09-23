Sharjah-based Alef Group has announced the launch of Samr 1 neighbourhood, a new zone within the Hayyan development project, which follows the remarkable sale of 90% of the units in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods, a report said.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: "The successful launch of our newest neighbourhood, Samr 1, within the Hayyan residential project, comes in response to the growing demand for this development, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

“Hayyan project "represents a leading model of Alef Group's efforts to strengthen Sharjah's investment sector by providing high-quality real estate that meets global standards.

“It caters to the diverse aspirations of homebuyers, business owners, and investors across all sectors, with a focus on quality and excellence."

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Samr 1 will be the latest addition to the Hayyan development project. The new residential development consists of 180 units, including three-bedroom townhouses, four-bedroom townhouses, and four-bedroom standalone villas.

The project is a family-friendly neighbourhood with amenities including a lagoon swimming pool, a park, children's play areas, a farmhouse, landscape pocket parks for villas, a cycling track within the development, a shopping mall, and a community mosque.

On completion, the project is expected to be handed over to owners by September 2028.

Hayyan is an AED3.5 billion ($952 million) development by Alef Group, spanning approximately 8.7 million sqft, and includes 1,882 villa units distributed over four different areas.

The project, featuring 80,000 sq ft of organic edible crops and more than 40,000 green trees, aligns with Sharjah's vision of achieving a sustainable green environment adhering to global environmental standards.

