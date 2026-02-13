Saudi Arabia - Alargan Projects Company, in partnership with Korea’s GS REDC, has officially announced the launch of Oasis Residence, marking the first Saudi–Korean residential development in the kingdom.

Located on Al Thumamah Road in North Riyadh, it features 182 modern semi- furnished residential apartments designed in line with contemporary urban concepts, offering varieties of unit sizes range with prices starting from SAR787,000 ($209,688) onwards.

The development features expansive green areas and fully integrated amenities, including a fitness centre, residents’ lounge, children’s play area, café, private basement parking, and community facilities.

Special emphasis has been placed on construction quality, with structural warranties of up to 10 years, reflecting a long-term commitment to durability, quality, and sustainability, stated the developer.

The launch represents a new model of international collaboration in Saudi Arabia’s residential sector, reflecting the combined strengths of Alargan’s local market expertise and the GS REDC’s international residential development experience in delivering housing aligned with the evolving needs of Saudi families, it added.

Speaking at the launch, Alargan Projects Company CEO Eng. Eyad Albunyan said: "We are proud to launch the first-day sales of Oasis Residence, the first Saudi–Korean residential project in the Kingdom. The project reflects Alargan’s strategy to develop integrated communities that enhance quality of life."

"Our partnership with GS REDC has enabled us to incorporate international residential development expertise tailored to the Saudi market, setting a new benchmark for modern living," he noted.

Building on the success of Phase I, Alargan Projects Company and GS REDC has launched Oasis Residence Phase II, which will deliver an additional 248 residential units.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).