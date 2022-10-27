UAE - Al Hamra, a leading lifestyle developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of Falcon Island - South, the second of the twin-island residential project featuring two-and-three-bedroom canal, sea and garden view townhouses.

Designed with a human-centric approach, South Island comprises a collection of 262 townhouses and villas of two-, three-, four-, five-, and seven-bedroom units, with entrancing canal, community, and sea views.

It also features an array of well-appointed facilities such as a gymnasium, swimming pools, a community centre, EV charging stations, walking tracks, and a tennis court, said the developer.

During the launch event, the company released Phase One of the South Island consisting of two-and-three-bedroom canal, sea and garden view townhouses, and the remaining inventory for the North Island.

Located within the residential community of Al Hamra Village, Falcon Island is an exclusive upscale freehold residential neighbourhood on twin islands.

The gated community gives access to all possible amenities and leisure and entertainment options such as a championship golf club surrounded by lagoons, a marina & yacht club, luxury resorts and hotels, an array of food & beverage outlets, and a shopping mall, it added.

Al Hamra CEO Benoy Kurien said: "Falcon Island is a ground-breaking residential offering that surpasses all previous developments in Ras Al Khaimah. If I have to define Falcon Island in two words, it would be affordable exclusivity. This project makes exclusive living reachable to aspirational individuals."

"We are thrilled to have received such a positive investor response for Falcon Island, which reinforces the growing confidence in Ras Al Khaimah's value proposition," he noted.

"As a premier lifestyle developer and investment company, bringing the best and many firsts to the Emirate has been a part of our legacy, and we continue to build on it with Falcon Island and our pipeline projects," he added.

