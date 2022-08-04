RAS AL KHAIMAH: Al Hamra, a leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of Marina Residences Phase 3, a new 318-waterfront apartment building, in the heart of Al Hamra Village, the award-winning residential community that is renowned for its seafront and lagoon-view villas and apartments.

An extension of Marina Residences, the popular midrise residential buildings, the new project will comprise studios and, one-, and two-bedroom apartments and comes after the completion of Phase 2 of Marina Residences in 2009. Marina Residences Phase 3 will be the first off-plan residential project to be fuelled by Al Hamra’s ‘Live & Work’ package.

''We are thrilled to see people from across the world choosing Ras Al Khaimah and our developments for living, holidaying and investments. With the launch of Marina Phase 3, we are offering affordable options for those wanting to enjoy waterfront community living while having access to world-class amenities. Topping it with ‘Live & Work’ package gives them a freedom of choice to effortlessly start their own business while cutting heavily on the overheads," said Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra.

Ras Al Khaimah, a growing tourism and investment hub, is becoming increasingly attractive to investors due to its enabling business environment, with zero personal tax and full repatriation. The Emirate has also been selected as one of the 50 world’s greatest places of 2022 by Time magazine. This means the investors in Ras Al Khaimah will become part of one of the most liveable destinations in the region while benefiting from the cost competitiveness of the emirate.