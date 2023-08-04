UAE - Al Habtoor Group, a leading conglomerate in the UAE, said it has raised the benchmark for luxury and comfort through a diverse array of top-class amenities and services to be offered at recently launched Al Habtoor Tower.

Said to be the largest residential building in the world with ultra-luxurious living facilities, Habtoor Tower comprises 1,701 keys over a built-up area of 3,517,313 sq ft and 81 floors (G+7+73) above ground. It is due to be completed by mid-2026.

The skyscraper is a prime luxury project owing to its location in one of the most popular spots in Dubai and offers incredible views, including the Dubai skyline.

The 82-storey tower, through its unique and world-class amenities spread across three levels, is set to offer unparalleled hospitality to its residents, stated the Dubai group.

Group CEO and Vice Chairman Mohammed Al Habtoor said: "Al Habtoor Tower project is one of our most ambitious projects that is set to redefine the concept of urban living. By launching this iconic tower, we expect to meet the rising demand for luxury residences in Dubai."

"The tower is a testament to our unwavering dedication to surpass all levels of customer expectations by creating and providing extraordinary homes and experiences. It also reflects our commitment to setting new benchmarks for opulent living as well as in quality standards, by delivering unmatched services and first-rate amenities," he stated.

Scheduled to be completed within three years, this tower will further offer 360° views of the breathtaking Dubai skyline, including the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, Meydan and the Arabian Gulf waters.

Al Habtoor said the tower, which is located in the upmarket neighbourhood of the city, is fabricated with meticulous attention to detail and precision.

It will masterfully blend sophistication, luxury, convenience and privacy, while also transforming perceptions of quality and excellence, he noted.

Among the numerous remarkable amenities provided within the tower will include infinity pools with 270-degree views of the Dubai skyline, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, multiple gym and fitness facilities, paddle tennis courts, opulent spa and sauna facilities, licensed resident cafes and restaurants, library, quiet spaces and networking rooms, he added.

