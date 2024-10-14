Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, announced that the emirate recorded 1,277 real estate transactions in September, with a total value of AED1.95 billion.

Al Muhairi explained that real estate transactions in Ajman achieved a 21.8 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), according to the Department's real estate report for September. He highlighted that ‘Al Rumailah 3’ recorded the highest sales value, with AED100 million.

He also noted that 191 mortgage transactions were logged, with a total value exceeding AED463.6 million.