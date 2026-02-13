Saudi Arabia - Ajdan Real Estate Development Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Salman International Airport during the Public Investment Fund & Private Sector Forum 2026.

The MoU aims to explore areas of cooperation and identify opportunities for mixed-use real estate and commercial development that will enhance project quality and meet the highest standards of efficiency and excellence.

Representing “Ajdan” at the signing ceremony was its CEO, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi, while Dr. Mohammed Al-Jarallah, Deputy Chief Executive for Real Estate Development, signed on behalf of “King Salman International Airport”.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for future cooperation and paves the way for a long-term partnership on a number of flagship projects.

Under this memorandum, Ajdan collaborates with King Salman International Airport on the development of mixed-use spaces and commercial facilities within the airport’s premises, building on its role as a national real estate developer delivering innovative projects that advance sustainable development.

The company will leverage its expertise in the planning, design, and management of integrated commercial destinations to ensure project execution meets the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

“King Salman International Airport” is one of the Kingdom’s largest strategic development projects in terms of area and operational ambition. The airport spans approximately 57 square kilometers, of which about 12 square kilometers are allocated for mixed-use real estate development, in addition to fully integrated economic and logistics zones covering more than 3 million square meters. These developments will enhance the integration of real estate, commercial, and service activities. The airport targets handling 100 million passengers annually by 2030, supported by comprehensive upgrades to facilities, infrastructure, and logistics services, positioning it as an advanced multi-sector investment platform and a driver of economic growth.

Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan, stated: “We take pride in our collaboration with King Salman International Airport, which reflects Ajdan’s commitment to developing integrated destinations in line with global standards. Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our expertise to deliver innovative solutions that create sustainable value for the airport and enhance the visitor experience.”

KSIA Acting CEO Marco Mejia stated, “These seven partnerships reflect our ambitious vision to transform KSIA into a fully integrated urban and economic ecosystem that goes beyond the traditional concept of airports. We are proud to collaborate with a distinguished group of leading national real estate developers whose deep expertise and strong track records will help deliver high-quality projects, create sustainable economic value, and further position the airport as a leading investment hub ”.

This step is part of Ajdan’s strategy to expand its strategic partnerships and develop sustainable urban and commercial destinations that help improve quality of life and support economic growth across the Kingdom.

