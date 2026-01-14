Acube Abodes Realty has announced the groundbreaking of Altair 52, its premium development located in Dubai South. Set for completion in 2027, it will feature 52 apartments with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with key lifestyle amenities.

The milestone marks the official commencement of construction for the project, reinforcing the developer’s commitment to delivering quality, thoughtfully designed living spaces.

Designed to cater to both end-users and investors, Altair 52 will offer residential units complemented by modern amenities, landscaped spaces and community-focused features, aligning with Dubai South’s vision of a sustainable and future-ready urban ecosystem.

Through this ground-breaking ceremony, Altair 52 becomes one of the first residential projects to have commenced construction in the new year, marking a new beginning for Dubai’s high-growth real estate sector.

Strategically located in Dubai South, the project benefits from seamless connectivity to major highways and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as its easy access to key commercial and logistics hubs such as the Jebel Ali Free Port and Free Zone that will see increased economic activities.

Setting the tone for the construction activities for 2026, Altair 52 is envisioned as a contemporary residential development that blends modern architecture, efficient layouts, and lifestyle-oriented amenities.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior management of Acube Abodes Realty, project consultants, contractors, and key stakeholders, symbolising a strong foundation built on trust, planning, and execution excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and CEO Akshay Agarwal said: "The groundbreaking of Altair 52 represents a significant step forward in our journey as a developer. Dubai South continues to emerge as one of the most promising destinations in Dubai, and Altair 52 reflects our vision to create value-driven homes that combine design, functionality, and long-term investment potential."

Agarwal said the project was getting an overwhelming response from the investors with nearly 70% of the residential units at Altair 52 being sold out by the project’s master broker Golden Bricks.

Buoyed by its success, Acube Abodes Realty plans to launch two new projects – Altair 72 and Altair 92 – in Dubai South.

The impressive response from buyers reflects the appeal of Altair 52’s modern design, strategic location, and lifestyle offerings, reinforcing Golden Bricks’ commitment to delivering exceptional real estate solutions, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

