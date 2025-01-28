Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector saw foreign direct investments (FDIs) more than doubling last year, as total transactions exceeded AED 96 billion ($26 billion).

The UAE capital’s Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) said on Monday that FDIs have climbed by 125% year-on-year, with the sector attracting more than AED 7.86 billion in 2024.

The FDIs came from 2,302 investors from 105 markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Russia, France and China.

“The surge in FDI highlights Abu Dhabi’s adaptability and resilience in an evolving global economy. It is a testament to the emirate’s forward-thinking policies, investment-friendly environment and world-class infrastructure that ensure sustainable growth,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General at ADREC.

Property deals in the emirate reached 28,249, with a total value of AED 96.2 billion, up by 10.45% from the previous year.

The UAE is one of the top investment destinations in the world, attracting $30.7 billion in FDIs in 2023 alone, representing a 35% year-on-year increase, according to the Ministry of Investment.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) Seban.scaria@lseg.com