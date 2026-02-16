Abu Dhabi’s residential property market began 2026 on solid footing, recording AED12 billion ($3.2 billion) in total sales across 2,600 transactions in January, according to Abu Dhabi real estate agency betterhomes.

Off-plan properties accounted for 83% of total transactions during the month, significantly outperforming the secondary market, which represented 17% of activity.

These figures underline strong buyer appetite for newly launched developments and master-planned communities across the capital, said betterhomes in a statement.

Among the top-performing investment areas, Saadiyat Island led sales activity by value, reaching AED5.6 million in transactions. Al Jubail Island followed with AED4.2 million, while Al Raha recorded AED3.23 million in sales. Yas Island generated AED2 million, and Al Reem Island contributed AED1.62 million, reflecting continued demand across established island districts.

On the January sales performance, Nada Osman, Director of betterhomes Abu Dhabi, said: "January’s figures reflect the continued strength of Abu Dhabi’s residential market, particularly within the off-plan segment. Buyers are demonstrating clear long-term confidence in the capital, especially in master-planned island communities where infrastructure, lifestyle and future value are aligned."

"The dominance of off-plan transactions shows that investors and end-users are positioning themselves early in the development cycle. We are seeing thoughtful, strategic purchasing decisions that reinforce the stability and maturity of the market," noted Osman.

Leasing activity also remained active in January, with 18,500 leasing transactions valued at AED1.5 billion.

On the leasing side, Noha Mesbah, Sales and Leasing Manager, said: "Abu Dhabi’s leasing market is currently experiencing strong momentum, particularly as three major developments are being handed over. Tenants are actively seeking communities that align with their lifestyle needs, whether that means waterfront living, family-oriented environments or proximity to key infrastructure."

With strong sales volumes, active leasing demand and sustained off-plan dominance, Abu Dhabi enters 2026 with resilient fundamentals and continued market confidence, she added..-TradeArabia News Service

