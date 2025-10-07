Real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED2.97 billion in September, achieving a remarkable growth of 53 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to real estate report issued by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, added that the number of real estate transactions during September reached 1,739, while the number of real estate tradings reached 1,393, with a total value exceeding AED1.87 billion.

He further stated that the Ajman real estate market continued its upward performance and achieved record numbers that reflect the quality of the sector and the diversity of investment options across the emirate’s various regions, explaining that the “Al Rumaila 3” area witnessed the highest sales value of AED300 million.

He indicated that 241 mortgage transactions were registered, with a total value exceeding AED474 million, with the highest mortgage value recorded at AED73.5 million in the “Al Tallah 2” area.

The “Emirates City” project topped the list of the most traded major projects, ahead of both the “Ajman One” and “City Towers” projects, and the “Al Helio 2” neighborhood topped the list of the most traded neighborhoods, followed by “Al Helio 1” and “Al Yasmeen”.