DUBAI - A total of 2,702 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 22 billion in total were conducted during the week ending 30 September 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department.

The DLD weekly report said that 123 plots were sold for AED 949.17 million, 2,068 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.43 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 145 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 86.13 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 145 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 32 sales transactions worth AED 75.36 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 20 sales transactions worth AED 75.29 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 18 sales transactions worth AED 194 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 510 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 496 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 414 million in Al Wasl.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED 15.97 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali Industrial First, mortgaged for AED 14 billion.

82 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 700 million.