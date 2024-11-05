A diverse selection of world-renowned hotels will open in Bahrain from 2024 to 2026, adding over 3,000 new hotel rooms to the kingdom's total room numbers, said Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism.

Participating in a discussion panel at the Gateway Gulf 2024 forum, organised by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), she highlighted that the expansion will further strengthen Bahrain's position as a leading regional tourism hub, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

Between 2024 and 2026, 16 hotels will open in Bahrain. In 2024 alone, Bahrain welcomed several new four-star and five-star hotels to the tourism sector. By 2026, the Kingdom is set to welcome an additional 12 hotels, she said.

The minister highlighted that this expansion will also strengthen Bahrain's status as a top tourism destination, equipped to meet diverse traveller's needs. Bahrain is a favourable business environment, investment incentives, and supportive measures have attracted high-standard hotel projects.

She added that these expansions are set to boost tourism revenues, create hospitality jobs, and support small and medium enterprises through partnerships with local suppliers and contractors and it will also enhance Bahrain’s tourism infrastructure, services, and facilities to meet growing visitor demand, especially for major international events and conferences.

She affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing its tourism appeal by diversifying hotel options and catering to families, individuals, groups, and business travellers. Al Sairafi noted that these hotels provide varied experiences, from luxury and heritage to adventure and beach stays, supporting both leisure and business tourism, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

The minister underscored that this growth in hospitality reflects BTEA’s efforts, alongside the private sector, to enhance Bahrain’s tourism landscape and visitor experience. She pointed to tourism is a key pillar of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, contributing significantly to the GDP and reinforcing Bahrain’s role as a leading tourism destination in the region. The minister added that Bahrain offers a blend of Arabian hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and modern entertainment, ensuring every visit is memorable.

