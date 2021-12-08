AMMAN The real estate trade volume in the Kingdom increased by 12 per cent to reach JD4.52 billion in the first 11 months of 2021 compared with the same period of 2019, the Department of Land and Survey announced on Monday.

According to the departments monthly report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the departments revenues in the first 11 months of 2021 declined by 8 per cent to some JD185 million compared with the January-November period of 2019.

The comparison was made to 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic that affected work days in 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The real estate trade volume in November stood at JD495 million, up by 24 per cent compared with the same month of 2019.

The departments revenues in November 2020 dropped 37 per cent to JD21.7 million compared with the same month in 2019.

The real estate sales in the first 11 months of 2020 went up by 41 per cent, while apartment sales increased 266 per cent and land sales increased 45 per cent, compared with the same period of 2019, according to Petra.