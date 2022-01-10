BURAIDAH — Al-Qassim Emir Prince Faisal Bin Mishaal announced the launch of public transport project for the city of Buraidah and Unaizah governorate. The project consists of 67 buses plying along 12 routes with 107 stops within and between Buraidah and Unaizah.



The emir made the announcement about the project during his reception of Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, president of the Public Transport Authority (PTA), at his office here on Sunday. Deputy Emir Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Wazzan and the region’s Mayor Muhammad Al-Majli were also present on the occasion.



Prince Faisal underscored the keenness of the wise leadership to provide public transport services that contribute to improving the development of transport services in the Kingdom, in a way taking into account of the economic, urban, social and environmental aspects.



“The project contributes to improving the quality of life, supporting the economic structure of the region, opening investment channels and increasing economic opportunities in the region,” he said.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Rumaih said that allocations were made for the project in the current year’s budget.



He said PTA has started implementing the first phase of public transport projects in cities that include Buraidah, Unaizah in Al-Qassim region in addition to Jazan, Sabya and Abu Arish in the southern Jazan region and Taif in the Makkah region.



The meeting reviewed the public transport project for Buraidah and Unaizah, which aims to provide multiple transportation options for the residents of the region, by allotting public transport buses, as well as contributing to raising the level of safety and quality of life in the region, facilitating movement within the region, and reducing traffic congestion on the roads.



The project will contribute to developing job opportunities for the people of the region, reducing carbon emissions and environmental pollution.



