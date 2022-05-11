Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, has appointed Ghassan Nassief as a Managing Director to lead the expansion of its Financial Advisory practice in Saudi Arabia.

Teneo currently advises a wide range of Saudi organizations, including corporates, banks, giga-projects, and government-related entities across its decade of operating in the Kingdom. The appointment of Nassief signals Teneo’s continued commitment to supporting growth in the Kingdom.

Nassief brings to the position over 20 years of experience in the regional financial sector. Over the past 20 years, Nassief has held senior roles in leading financial institutions across the Gulf region, including at Swicorp, Emirates Islamic Bank, Saudi Hollandi Bank, Bank Albilad, SABB, and Banque Saudi Fransi.

Nassief is the latest addition to Teneo’s senior regional team which has recently seen the appointments of financial restructuring veterans Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury and their growing team, along with senior management consultant Tim Peters.

Teneo has also recently hired two further senior members to its regional Strategy & Communications business, Rob Shorthouse and James Fearnley-Marr. This brings the team’s total professionals in the region to nearly 100 people. Further hires will follow throughout the year.

Commenting on his appointment, Nassief said: “There are few countries with a roadmap for development as ambitious and transformative as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030. I’m thrilled to join Teneo, a uniquely capable firm, and to expand our integrated offering in the Kingdom.”

Nicholas McDonagh, Senior Managing Director and Teneo’s regional head, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ghassan to our fast-growing team across the wider region. With Ghassan heading up our Saudi financial advisory business, we’re further positioned to broaden our full offering in the market.”

“Ghassan brings a wealth of experience and strategic relationships to the firm and is an excellent addition to our team,” said Matthew Wilde, Senior Managing Director in Teneo’s regional Financial Advisory practice. “We’ve always been committed to hiring the best talents the Kingdom has to offer and creating an environment that enables their growth.”

Founded in 2011, Teneo is a trusted partner to the leadership of some of the world’s most influential organizations with 1,500 seasoned professionals across 38 offices. The firm’s appeal consists in its uniquely integrated offering: from Management Consulting and Financial Advisory to Strategy & Communications, and both Risk and Talent Advisory.

Teneo now operates offices in Riyadh, Doha, and Dubai, with mandates spanning across the Middle East and into Africa. Teneo is in the process of opening a new office in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).