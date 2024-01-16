Professional services firm PwC Middle East has revealed plans to create 1,000 jobs over the next three years across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, and Egypt in a bid to expand its Managed Services arm.

The company said in a statement that the move aligns with the region’s growing transformation agenda, where both public and private sector organisations are required to achieve tangible outcomes.

The investment encompasses strengthening existing PwC delivery centres in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Amman, Jordan and Cairo, Egypt, along with the establishment of significant new facilities.

The initiative includes investment in technology, training, and development.

The company also stated that its Managed Services arm will be digitally driven, leveraging the firm’s alliance ecosystem with over 30 technology partners, including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google Cloud.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria )

Bindu.rai@lseg.com