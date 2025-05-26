RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued on Saturday its April 2025 report on airport and national carrier compliance with flight schedules, naming King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as the top performer in the first category of international airports handling over 15 million passengers annually.



The Riyadh airport recorded a compliance rate of 90 percent. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Abha International Airport, NEOM International Airport, Turaif Airport, and Wadi Al-Dawasir Airport are also among the top performers across five categories.



The report evaluates performance based on flights departing or arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, aiming to give travelers a clear view of how well airlines and airports adhere to schedules, while also supporting efforts to improve service quality and enhance the overall travel experience.



In the second category of international airports handling between 5 million and 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam took the top spot with 87 percent. In the third category of international airports with 2 million to 5 million passengers annually, Abha International Airport ranked first with a 91 percent compliance rate.



NEOM International Airport led the fourth category, for international airports with fewer than 2 million passengers annually, achieving 95 percent compliance. In the fifth category of domestic airports, Turaif Airport and Wadi Al-Dawasir Airport both ranked first with a perfect 100 percent compliance rate.



At the airline level, Saudia achieved an 89 percent on-time arrival rate and an 89 percent on-time departure rate. Flynas recorded 86 percent for arrivals and 91 percent for departures, while flyadeal posted 87 percent for arrivals and 91 percent for departures. Highlighting the top-performing domestic and international routes, the report showed that the Riyadh–Abha route achieved a 96 percent on-time performance among domestic flights, while the Riyadh–Amman route ranked first internationally with a 97 percent compliance rate.



These efforts align with the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to boost the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional aviation hub by enhancing operational standards, improving efficiency, and raising the quality of services provided to travelers.

