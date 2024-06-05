In support of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and commemorating World Environment Day, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation has launched the first fixed air quality monitoring station in the Jebel Ali area. The initiative is part of broader efforts led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to adopt and implement projects aimed at improving the overall quality of life in Dubai.

During the opening ceremony at Jebel Ali, attended by key officials including Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, and Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO of Parks and Zones, DP World GCC, Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), emphasised the PCFC’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and environmental sustainability.

Al Neyadi highlighted the importance of adopting smart solutions and innovative technologies to support sustainable development, contributing to economic growth while at the same time helping protect the environment and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources.

The station, built on a 16-square-metre area at a cost of approximately AED 2 million, is equipped with 11 sensors capable of measuring 101 types of air pollutants. The choice of Jebel Ali for the station's location aims to improve air quality across Dubai, particularly in areas overseen by the corporation, ensuring a clean and healthy business environment through continuous air quality monitoring and assessment.

“This initiative underscores the essential role of the environment in our future development strategies, aligning with the emirate's efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and provide a healthy and sustainable environment for residents and expatriates," Al Neyadi said. “The establishment of this station reflects Dubai's commitment to balancing economic development with the conservation of natural resources, furthering its position as a global leader in quality of life and sustainable environment.”

Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees), said that the air quality monitoring facility represents a significant step towards protecting the environment and public health. It supports sustainable development by continuously monitoring air quality and providing necessary data to inform state decisions aimed at enhancing air quality for a safe and healthy environment, thus boosting quality of life.

Belhoul added that the station boasts an advanced design, featuring a steel frame and insulated panels, and is equipped with the latest devices for constant air pollutant analyses. Advanced data collection and transmission systems link up the facility to a specialised central office for data processing and report generation.

The station is expected to play a crucial role in monitoring environmental impacts and assessing the effects of industrial and logistical activities on air quality in the area. It will help ensure compliance with UAE's air quality standards, identifying harmful pollutants and enabling preventive measures to protect the health of residents and workers in Jebel Ali and surrounding areas.

Elaborating on the supportive role the station is expected to play in the context of environmental policies, Belhoul added: “The station provides precise data and periodic reports essential for implementing and developing local and national environmental policies, including the necessary legislation and measures to maintain air quality. The data can also be used to assess the environmental impact of companies and industries, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and reducing harmful effects”.