Deloitte, a leading professional services firm in the world, has strengthened its leadership team in the Middle East with the addition of 56 new partners in the last year.

With this the firm has enhanced its capabilities across a range of offerings including digital transformation, cybersecurity, M&A, ESG and corporate tax advisory. The new Partners, who bring a wealth of skills and expertise, will further position Deloitte Middle East as leading advisors for governments, sovereign wealth funds and corporates across the region, said a statement.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO, Deloitte Middle East, said: “The Middle East continues to offer tremendously exciting opportunities for professional services advisors and technology services businesses. Our partner admissions this year are a reflection of the dynamic market landscape, and our new Partners should be exceptionally proud of their achievements. This is a huge career milestone and I very much look forward to serving our clients together while contributing to the regional economic and social transformation.”

“I am very pleased to welcome new women leaders into the Partner group including Jazala Hamad, our first Emirati woman Partner. We continue to enhance diversity and drive inclusion across our business to bring the best mix of talent, skills, and backgrounds to our clients” he added.

Rana Ghandour Salhab, People and Purpose Partner, Deloitte Middle East, commented: “The new world of work is upon us and in this past year, we made significant strides in our talent priorities. New women partners formed 23% of our internal partner promotions in the region, and we aim much higher. We asked our people what was important to them to continue building a strong value proposition and introduced many talent initiatives. These included flexibility under HybridWorks, mental well-being support under new employee assistance programs, a culture of recognition and inclusion through new rewards, sponsorship and allyship programs, and as importantly increased opportunities for them to serve our communities through new CR&S programs and a volunteer hub.” - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).