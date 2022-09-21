UAE - Careem, one of the region’s leading multi-service apps, has joined hands with Tikety, an online events marketplace, to provide easy access to the customers for UAE events through the Careem Super App.

The duo have several music and sports events, theater shows, and live entertainment in the coming months.

Tikety’s events marketplace is now available on the Careem app as a ‘Tickets & Passes’ tile, where customers can search for, purchase, and manage tickets and bookings for museums, tours, and other activities across the UAE.

The Careem Super App offers a platform for digital businesses to scale their services and expand their reach by tapping into the Careem brand, infrastructure, and network.

Ali Sinai, Senior Director of Partnerships at Careem said: “We’re excited to partner with Tikety to provide our customers with access to one of the largest ticketing platforms in the UAE. Residents and tourists usually have to navigate multiple ticketing websites with fragmented prices and add-ons to book events and entertainment venues."

"Tikety solves this challenge by providing access to affordable, reliable tickets for multiple events in the UAE. Customers can now use the Careem app to find something fun to do in addition to getting around, ordering things, and managing their payments,” he added.

According to him, residents and tourists alike can easily search for activities based on their preferences through the Careem app, be it a private helicopter ride, an Abu Dhabi city tour, or a day at a camel racing track.

Customers can also use code FUN10 for a 10 percent discount on any number of purchases from the Tickets & Passes tile until the end of October, he added.

Dana Lattof, CEO of Tikety said: “We are huge fans of Careem and when the opportunity arose to be part of their journey in making lives easier for their UAE customers, we jumped at it."

"We’ve worked hard to curate the very best events and attractions in the region and love helping our customer make memories they will cherish forever,” she added.

