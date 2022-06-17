ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Ports Group has signed a deal with National Marine Dredging Company Group to set up a new joint venture company that will conduct offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE, across the GCC region, as well as in select international markets.

The new joint venture titled "Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services", will offer a unique portfolio comprising offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching, and dredging support services.

Additionally, it will provide integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely-operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels, along with the provision of customised, cost effective and innovative solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors.

The deal was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, and Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO at National Marine Dredging Group.

"Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will deliver exceptional experience and expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of This in turn further supports the leadership’s efforts to foster a sustainable, diversified, and knowledge-based economy," Al Shamisi said.

For his part, Zaghloul commented, "By combining our expertise with our long-term partner, AD Ports Group, the new company will offer the most advanced and innovative offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies. This will without a doubt contribute to NMDC Group’s ongoing growth and expansion strategy as it further strengthens its reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging major."

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of Safeen Feeders and Acting CEO of the Ports Operating Company at AD Ports Group, added, "The new joint venture will take the offshore surveys and subsea services towards new horizons by combining the excellent track record of both organisations and implementing novel innovations across some of the most region’s most demanding active projects."

"We at AD Ports Group will utilise our experience and the raw talent of our professional teams to ensure our clients in the UAE, the GCC, and at the international level are furnished with unrivalled services that meet and exceed their expectations," he noted.

Safeen Survey and Subsea Services will operate in the UAE, GCC, and global markets where both AD Ports Group and NMDC maintain a presence. These targeted global markets include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan, and Western India.