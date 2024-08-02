The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has reported a 27 percent increase in digital customs transactions across Abu Dhabi's border points during the first six months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Proactive and automated transactions saw a notable 28 percent growth, comprising a significant portion of total customs transactions in the first half of 2024 versus the same period in 2023.

Abu Dhabi Customs provides several services to its customers, including a proactive insurance refund service, truck transit permits, entry and exit permits for goods at customs centres, as well as customs certificates for vehicles. Additionally, entry and exit customs certificates are issued automatically when customers prepare their customs declarations.

Customs declarations witnessed a 2 percent growth in the first half of 2024, with pre-arrival customs clearance transactions comprising 71 percent of the total customs clearance transactions across various customs ports in the emirate, achieving a growth up to 46 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The time taken for customs clearance transactions in the first half of 2024 reached 13.86 minutes compared to 15.47 minutes during the same period in 2023. Abu Dhabi Customs services scored 94 percent in the Customer Satisfaction Index through the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Services Platform “TAMM”, Abu Dhabi Customs continues to collaborate with strategic partners to implement initiatives and projects that leverage cutting-edge technologies and smart systems, aiming to achieve the highest global standards in customs clearance time and supporting the emirate's economic objectives and future vision for trade facilitation.

Rashid Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated, “The continuous growth rates reflect the maturity level we have achieved in digital transformation at Abu Dhabi Customs. This progress is evident in our use of modern technology and artificial intelligence tools, providing innovative solutions, continuously developing services, and enhancing the customer journey within the customs system in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience. These efforts involve applying the best global practices and leading international standards, adapting to changes, addressing needs, and anticipating future visions for customs work. All of this aligns with our strategic direction and vision to become a world-class customs authority.”