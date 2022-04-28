El Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Nile Pharma) (NIPH) has reported a 14.8% year-on-year (YoY) profit increase during the period from July 1st 2021 until March 31st 2022, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Wednesday.

The company’s net profit after tax grew to EGP 69.257mln in the July-March period, from EGP 60.345mln in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased by 9% YoY to EGP 677.282mln in the nine-month period ended March 31st.

Nile Pharma manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, various types of medical materials, chemical products, and cosmetics, as well as surgical threads and medical solutions.

