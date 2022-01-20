WELLINGTON: A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying much-needed humanitarian aid has landed in Tonga's airport, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

It is the first flight to land at the Fua'amotu International Airport after the country was cut off by a massive volcano and tsunami.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))